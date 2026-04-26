/Devil Wears Prada 2: Did director considered to bring Adrian Grenier in for a cameo? Here's what we know

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of Hollywood, which fans are eagerly waiting for. The upcoming sequel will see the return of the iconic trio – Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Filmmaker David Frankel, who had helmed the first part, revealed why Adrian Grenier is not part of the sequel.

David Frankel on Adrian Grenier's absence from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, David Frankel revealed that he had considered initially Adrian

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Grenier to be part of the sequel. He stated. "I had an idea about sneaking him into a cameo, and in the end, it was just too late in our production scheduled to make it happen."

He explained that the movie was officially finished less than one month before its planned release date. In essence, there simply wasn't time to add Adrian Grenier into the mix.

Adrian Greniere on not being part of The Devil Wears Prada sequel

For the unversed, Adrian Grenier played the role of Nate, the toxic boyfriend of Anne Hathaway's character Andy, in the first part of The Devil Wears Prada. He said to Page Six that 'it was a disappointment' he wasn't asked to return to The Devil Wears Prada 2.

He stated, “We're all fans of the movie, whether or not we're in it. Obviously, it was disappointing that I didn't get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there's some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it. But, I think that just leaves room for a spin-off.”

He also spoke about the fans' backlash against his character. Grenier said, “As opposed to what?” He added, “Either way, it’s a disappointment, and either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film.” Despite this, he has taken the snub in stride, joking about it in a Starbucks ad where he toasted to his character's famous grilled cheese sandwiches

All about The Devil Wears Prada

Helmed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, it is the sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. It will see the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The new additions to the sequel are Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley.