/The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reviews are out! Viewers call the film ‘phenomenal’

It has been a 20-year-long wait, but if the first reviews of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are any indication, the delay has been worth it. On Monday, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has its world premiere in New York City ahead of its theatrical release, and the first reaction to the much-awaited sequel of the 2006 smash hit is all kinds of wonderful. Viewers and critics who caught the film at the premiere on April 20 have gushed over the performances of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, calling the film worth the ’20-year wait’.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions

Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast praised Meryl and Anne as they eased into their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs. Daniel wrote, "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Alex Weprin of THR called the film a ‘media parody’ and wrote, “The Devil Wears Prada 2: A biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion. Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition.”

Maxwell Losgar of Cosmopolitan shared on Letterboxd that ‘This was more than worth the twenty-year wait.’

Another review stated, “There are SOOO many callbacks to the original that, at first, it borders on indulgent. But then it clicks. Of course there are!! People don't evolve out of their quirks ...they are who they are! They become exaggerated versions of themselves in the presence of old company. The performances and writing are equal parts fan service and a portrait of human nature.”

Jazz Tangcay of Variety wrote, “Gird your loins, the devil is back in all her glory! Yes, #thedevilwearsprada2 is phenomenal. It is the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations. Aline Brosh McKenna’s script is sharp and witty. We’ll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still great. Stunning costumes, and that soundtrack slaps hard. GAGA!!!!!!! Loved it. Worth the wait. That’s all.”

About The Devil Wears Prada 2