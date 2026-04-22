/Sydney Sweeney's cameo dropped from The Devil Wears Prada 2: Reports

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney will no longer appear in the much-awaited project The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is slated to release next month. She had filmed a cameo for the film, but the sequence has reportedly been dropped from the final cut.

A creative decision

As per a report by Entertainment Weekly, the 28-year-old actress's brief appearance was filmed last year, but was removed during post-production. Sweeney was reportedly seen arriving on set earlier, and since then, fans have been excited about her involvement in the film.

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According to reports, she was playing herself in a short scene, a celebrity client being styled by Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton. However, the sequence "did not mesh with the rest of the film’s opening" and was ultimately removed.

Reports also claim that it was a "creative decision" to exclude the cameo. However, neither the makers nor Sweeney has commented on the matter yet.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

The sequel brings back the original trio, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, 20 years after the first film. The characters are said to reconnect due to a crisis at Runway magazine.

Journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) reunites with Miranda Priestly (Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Tucci) as they attempt to navigate challenges facing the publication. Emily, who is now heading Dior’s US operations, is also playing a key role.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 also features Simone Ashley, Keneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 global premiere

Currently, the team is busy promoting the film, and the actors were recently seen dazzling at the global premiere of the sequel held in New York City. Not just the film's cast and crew, but many other celebrities, including Anna Wintour, Barbara Palvin Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Brunello Cucinelli, Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, and Sienna Spiro, were also in attendance.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2026.