/Highlights from The Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer: Andy to expose Miranda and Lady Gaga’s song:

The final trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is here, and it will surely take fans’ excitement to the next level. With Meryl Streep as the ever-iconic Miranda Priestly, she brings out her devilish side in the best way possible. Another highlight of the trailer is a new song by Gaga and Doechii, titled “Runway.”

Apart from Streep, other iconic characters returning include Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and Nigel (Stanley Tucci).

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The much-awaited movie is set to hit theatres on May 1, and weeks before its release, the makers have dropped the final trailer, offering a deeper look into Priestly’s world at Runway, why Andy returns, and the introduction of new characters, all backed by Gaga’s voice, ending the trailer with the line, “You were born for the runway,"

The House of Gucci actress was previously photographed on the movie’s set. Since then, rumors have circulated that she might make an appearance in the film. However, there has been no confirmation.

Coming back to the trailer, it begins with Simone Ashley as Amari, a new addition to the movie. She plays the “new Emily,” serving as the junior assistant to Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda. She is seen showing Andy her office cabin while discussing her time at the company. The scene then shifts to Miranda, who makes it very clear why she has hired Andy, to “help us with our current scandal,” and then we see Andy is shocked to see Runway’s declining stock and Miranda becoming a meme.

At one point in the trailer, Andy is suggested to write a book, a definitive Miranda Priestly exposé. This hints at The Devil Wears Prada novel written by Lauren Weisberger, which is widely believed to be inspired by her real-life experience working as an assistant to Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue. For those unaware, Andy’s character is largely based on Weisberger herself.

What stands out most in the trailer is Miranda’s unwavering confidence, which remains at its peak despite the challenges she and her company are facing.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the new characters, who are joining the Runaway will be Kenneth Branagh, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the first film.