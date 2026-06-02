/Nude photos to dress blow-up: 5 explosive controversies that defined Marilyn Monroe

In 1952, just as her Hollywood career was taking off, nude photos of Marilyn Monroe were leaked and published in a calendar. Monroe had posed for the photos during her struggling period for a photographer and was paid USD 50.

As the photos leaked, studio executives at 20th Century Fox panicked, fearing the scandal would ruin her career and their investments. They pressured her to deny that it was her. However, Monroe chose absolute transparency and admitted it was her, explaining she did it out of sheer financial desperation to pay her rent. The public responded with immense empathy, and the honesty actually catapulted her to stardom, even landing her on the cover of the inaugural issue of Playboy in 1953.