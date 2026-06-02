/Legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood retires from Hollywood; son Kyle Eastwood confirms

Legendary filmmaker and actor Clint Eastwood has chosen to retire after an extraordinary run in Hollywood that spanned more than seven decades. The news was confirmed by his son, musician and composer Kyle Eastwood, shortly after the 96-year-old marked his 96th birthday on May 31.

Clint Eastwood retires

While speaking to French broadcaster France 3, Kyle opened up about collaborating with his father on multiple projects and revealed that the veteran star has quietly chosen not to take on any other projects in the industry.

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"I have a lot of good memories of working with him. Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old. But I’ve been very lucky to be able to work with him on a lot of films. It was a great experience for me," Kyle said.

While Clint did not personally announce his retirement, many believe Juror No. 2 (2024) could be his final film as a director. The courtroom drama was praised by both critics and audiences.

About Clint Eastwood's legacy

His decades-long career began through Sergio Leone's western trilogy, including The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. It gave him international fame, and later he cemented his presence with Dirty Harry franchise.

Over the years, he also gained appreciation as a director. Some of his iconic works include Unforgiven, Mystic River, Million Dollar Baby, Letters from Iwo Jima, Gran Torino, and American Sniper.

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In the last decade, he has given audience films like Sully, The Mule, Richard Jewell, and Cry Macho.

For his immense contribution to cinema, Clint has been honoured with four Academy Awards.

Additionally, Clint also worked with his son Kyle, who contributed music to several of his father's projects, including Gran Torino and Invictus.

Anil Kapoor pays tribute

The news comes after Clint turned 96 on May 31. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, in a birthday tribute, lauded the Hollywood legend for his approach towards life.