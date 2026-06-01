/BTS Festa 2026: South Korean boy band will bring back Run BTS and unveil 'Come Over' track on 13th anniversary

While South Korean boy band BTS are busy with their world tour in support of their latest album, Arirang, which was released in March. After a hiatus of four years, the k-pop group is creating buzz with collaborations with several brands. BTS' annual Festa celebration to mark their 13th anniversary is officially underway and has made major revelations. Let's delve into it and know more details.

BTS Festa to unveil new hidden from Arirang and comeback of show Run BTS

The group's timeline features special "Run BTS! 2.0" content and the much-anticipated official release of "Come Over"—a hidden track originally produced by Suga. BTS Official X page released a timeline, and many took to social media platforms to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Come Over is truly the best gift we could've forgotten for Festa's 13th anniversary." Another user wrote, “We're officially getting Come Over.... Yesssss.”

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"13 years in and they're still finding new ways to make FESTA feel special. That's honestly impressive", wrote the third X user. Another X user wrote, "OMG, they've grown up. We grew up together. BTS is coming. BTS Festa is coming."

The 2026 BTS Festa is a two-week festival spanning from June 4 to June 13. June 4 to June 13. This milestone marks their triumphant return as a full seven-member group after completing their mandatory military service. The festival kicks off with the annual BTS Family Photo, followed by the "Hooligan" performance video on June 5, "Normal Log" on June 7, and "13 Side Film" on June 8.

The beloved self-produced variety series is making a comeback, with new episodes releasing on June 10 and June 11. The official release of the Suga-produced track "Come Over" and a limited-edition picture disc for their fifth album, Arirang. The celebration culminates with the sold-out "BTS World Tour 'Arirang' in Busan" shows at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and June 13.

BTS' rise to global stardom

BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) rose from an agency named Big Hit in South Korea to the biggest music group on the planet. Their global stardom was driven by authenticity, socially conscious lyrics, work ethic, choreography and a dedicated fanbase known as ARMY.