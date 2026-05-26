/BTS makes historic return at 2026 AMAs: Win Artist of the Year in first group appearance in 5 years

They are back and how! K-pop boyband BTS made a historic appearance at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMA). The septet won the Artist of Year at the AMAs 2026 as they made their first stage appearance ytohether in five years at the award ceremony. The band addressed the ARMY, reflecting on their journey together as they picked up major awards.

The group also won the Song of the Summer for the track SWIM. BTS is now the only Asian group to ever win in this category at AMAs.

‘Big shout out to all the ARMYs in the world’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As they went up on stage to pick up their awards, crowd cheered loudly. Thanking the fans, RM, the band’s leader, said, “First things first, big shout out to all the ARMYs in the world. Thank you so much for the love for SWIM. When we made this album, we had a lot of pressure trying to figure out what kind of music felt the most "us" right now."

Taehyung shared, "Thank you, everyone and to everyone out there who keeps swimming, we send you our love and support," whilst also thanking everyone at their label BigHit Music. The group also didn't forget to thank ARMYs – who they call their biggest supporters. "Our biggest thanks and gratitude go to all the ARMYs all over the world."

The night saw the band go up on stage multiple times. They won the Best Male K-pop Artist AMA, while the group also presented an award to SZA in the Best Female Artist in R&B category.

About the 2026 AMAs