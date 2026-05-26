/American Music Awards 2026 full winners list: BTS takes home major award, SZA wins best R&B artist

BTS returned to take home the big award at the 2026 American Music Awards. The awards ceremony took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The K-pop boy band made their first appearance on the AMA stage after 5 long years, and the ARMY couldn’t contain its excitement.

BTS took home the top prize of the night, artist of the year, and they also accepted song of the summer for SWIM from their comeback album ARIRANG — and opened the show with a performance of “Hooligan.” The South Korean septet also presented SZA with the prize for best female R&B artist.

Sombr took two prizes on Monday night: best rock/alternative song for “Back to Friends” and best rock/alternative album for I Hardly Knew Her. The hitmaker also made his AMAs performance debut, singing his song “Homewrecker” as rain poured down on him.

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It was a night when K-pop dominated the American Music Awards. Apart from BTS, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters — EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — won the award for song of the year.

Taylor Swift, who is the top winner in the history of the American Music Awards, with 40 trophies, led the nominations for the 2026 AMAs with eight nods, but did not win any award on Monday night. Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr were runners-up with seven nods. Alex Warren and Lady Gaga each received six nods.

The awards night was hosted by Queen Latifah. She has previously co-hosted the show in 1995 with Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan.

Here is full winners list at American Music Awards 2026

Artist of the Year — BTS

Song of the Year — Golden by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

New Artist of the Year — KATSEYE

Album of the Year — Sabrina Carpenter for Man's Best Friend

Collaboration of the Year — Details awaited officially

Best Male Pop Artist — Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist — Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Album — Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend

International Artist Award of Excellence — Karol G

Veterans Voice Award — Darius Rucker

Lifetime Achievement Award — Billy Idol

Song of the Summer — Swim by BTS

Best Pop Song — Golden

Best Music Video — KATSEYE for Gnarly

Throwback Song of the Year — Rock That Body by Black Eyed Peas

Best Female R&B Artist — SZA

Breakthrough R&B Artist — Leon Thomas

Best Rock/Alternative Song — Back to Friends by Sombr