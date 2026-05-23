/BTS takes over Las Vegas with special ‘Arirang’ monorail train | Watch

Ever since BTS made a comeback after four years with the album Arirang and embarked on a world tour, the k-pop septet have been driving global fans wild with their songs, selling out stadiums instantly. After performing at Stanford, California, for three days, the South Korean boy band's next stop will be Las Vegas. To honour them, the city’s monorail trains have been decorated with a red theme inspired by their latest album.

Las Vegas honours BTS before their arrival for performance

The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Monorail is a special collaborative activation that runs on select Las Vegas Monorail trains. The decorated train honours their new album ARIRANG with red themes and special branding, offering an official way for fans to travel along the Strip and participate in Stamp Rally events.

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The official Instagram page named Vegas shared clips of BTS' red-themed train. Another clip was also shared of the most popular sphere showcasing boy bands. Fans flooded the comment section praising the commitment and love for the k-pop band. One user wrote, "Oh my god. It's like a dream come true. BTS is my Arirang." Another user wrote, "So beautiful that it looks unreal. Thank you." "Borahae", wrote the third user.

The train travels across seven main stations: MGM Grand, Horseshoe, Flamingo, Harrah's, Boingo Station at LVCC, Westgate, and SAHARA. The group will be performing in Las Vegas for four sold nights on May 23, 24, 27 and 28 as part of their Arirang World Tour at Allegiant Stadium.

Fan events ahead of BTS' performance in Las Vegas

Several businesses are staffing up ahead of their time and stocking extra inventory to keep up with the crowds, as per the report of Fox5Vegas. Reportedly, Pho Concept in Chinatown has to double, triple or quadruple their regular normal conditions and are adding more staff in back.