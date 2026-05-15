/Football World Cup 2026: Fans slam 'Americanified' halftime show featuring BTS, Shakira and Madonna

The Football World Cup 2026 final will feature the first-ever halftime show featuring Shakira, BTS and Madonna. But fans across the world are not happy with this bizarre decision, and are slamming FIFA for the Americanisation of football. Super Bowl, the annual American championship game of the National Football League, has an artist performance at halftime. Since the World Cup this year is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the same concept has been introduced in the final to be held on July 19. But fans are puzzled by this strange development. “Btw i dont think football fans will like halftime show lmao they are not like american football fans. Also i hate that us is trying to make everything americanified," a user wrote on X. Another user mentioned, "Halftime show at the World Cup final feels like FIFA trying to be the Super Bowl. Players just want to focus and recover. Shakira returning for what’s basically her Waka Waka swan song will be a moment though. Madonna and BTS feel forced."

People are also questioning the logistical issues since the regular football half-time is only 15 minutes, while the Super Bowl halftime show runs for nearly 30 minutes. FIFA and the organisers are trying to pack in performances by three artists in such a short time span, which seems unrealistic. Meanwhile, FIFA is harping on the charity element, as the show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. President Gianni Infantino wrote on Instagram that it would be “bringing together music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause.”

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BTS fans excited to see K-pop group at Football World Cup



However, a large group of people are just excited to have BTS perform at the Football World Cup. The Korean boy band returned this year with their new album "Arirang" after serving time in the military. They are currently on tour and held shows in the US before moving to Mexico. A user commented, "ITS JUSY CRAZY THAT MY FAVE SPORT IS SOCCER AND BAND IS BTS… the problem is, how am I going to secure the tickets?! HOW!?" Another said, "This will be a legendary moment for the world I am so excited for the bts," with one adding, "BTS on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show in 2026?! This is going to be legendary. Can't wait to see them perform on the biggest stage!"