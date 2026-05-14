/'Good news': Football World Cup 2026 transport 'discount' means fans will pay 8x of regular fare

New Jersey Transit, one of the local transport organizations which the fans would be using to reach the match venues during the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, has reduced its fare to below $100 after backlash from fans and commercial partnerships. Notably, the MetLife Stadium in New Jesery, which is adjecent to New York and home NFL teams of Giants as well as Jets, will host the World Cup 2026 Final on July 19. The NJ Transit had raised the prices of journey from Manhatten, New York to the MetLife Stadium by roughly 12 times. The 18-mile, 30-minute to and fro journey costs $12.90 normally but the price of increased to $150 which has now been reduced to $98, till eight times the normal price.

World Cup transport price drama in New Jersey

New Jersey governor Mikie Sherril had previously called out FIFA for not providing any financial assistance to the host cities to cover the cost of transport of fans. Sherril, on Tuesday (May 12), announced the slashed prices and posted: "Good news: Ahead of NJ Transit World Cup train tickets going on sale, NJ Transit is lowering ticket prices to $98 without New Jersey taxpayer money. Thank you to our partners for helping make this possible."

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New York governor Kathy Hochul also announced 75% reduction in bus fares for round-trips to ensure "getting to the World Cup should be as accessible as possible."

What other host cities are charging fans for transport to venues?

In a stark difference New Jersey and New York, Kansas City is offering return bus tickets at $15 and Philadelphia has also confimed the price to remain at normal rate of $2.90. Boston, howeve, is charging $80 for a $20 journey from South Station in central Boston to the Stadium in Foxborough.