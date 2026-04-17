/Football World Cup 2026 | 'Not fair': US host city governor hits out at FIFA for lack of financial support

The FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held from Jun 11 to Jul 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico seems to be attracting a new controversy every day. If the ongoing tensions between Iran and US were not enough, FIFA has been attracting criticism from US host cities over lack of financial support. The latest trouble comes from New Jersey - one of the host cities in the US - and the issue of cost of train tickets. The stadium, which will host eight World Cup matches, is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey which is adjacent to New York.

What is the whole drama?

New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill has called out FIFA for no financial support which may cause the New Jersey Transit to raise train ticket prices to $100 for a round trip from New York's Penn Station to MetLife Stadium. The NJ Transit lists the price as $12.90 for the journey, but the price may rise if FIFA doesn't support. The new pricing of $100 for the same journey was reported by the Athletic earlier this week which also mentioned no discounts for children, seniors or people with disabilities. NJ Transit, however, has told Fox 5 New York that the new price hasn't been finalised yet. Sherrill, on Thursday (Apr 16), also did not clarify on the price raise but blamed FIFA if the hike comes into effect.

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"You may have seen some recent headlines about transportation costs for World Cup games in New Jersey," she wrote in a social media post.

"Our administration inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup. Zero. That leaves New Jersey Transit with a $48m to safely get 40,000 fans to and from every game. At the same time, FIFA is making $11bn off of this World Cup, and charging fans up to $10,000 for a single ticket for the final. I won’t stick New Jersey commuters for that tab for years to come, that’s not fair. So here’s the bottom line: FIFA should pay for the rides, but if they don’t I’m not going to let New Jersey commuters get taken for one," the post added.

FIFA pushes back on Sherrill's comments