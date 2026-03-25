/Football World Cup 2026 | FIFA cancels thousands of hotel rooms in US host city of Philadelphia

With less than 100 days left before the football World Cup 2026 begins on Jun 11, the game's apex governing body FIFA has cancelled couple of thousands of room in one of the host cities - Philadelphia, USA. The 48-team tournament is being co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The move to cancel the room reservations, if FIFA is to be believed, is standard practice i order to streamline things near the start the of the event. The move, nonetheless, is a setback for hotels in Philadelphia which would now hope for fans to fill up the vacant accomodations.

Why did FIFA cancel hotel rooms in Philadelphia?

FIFA cancelling the reserved room in Philadelphia is nothing more than a standard pratices. The governing body of football had booked nearly 10,000 rooms but has cancelled only 2,000 after getting clarity about requirement as the tournament nears. The rooms were booked for various match officials and other members of crew including technicians to ensure a smooth conduct of the event. The cancellations are standard practice after overbooking intially to avoid the scarcity later on.

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According to Ed Grose, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, four Centre City hotels were most affected by FIFA's cancellations. Gorse, however, confirmed that everything was done under terms contract by FIFA and no penalties will be levied on the football organization.

While we were not excited about that, it's not the end of the world either," Grose said as reported by ABC's Action News. "These are rooms that are going to be put back out on the marketplace and sold to fans who want to come to Philadelphia."

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