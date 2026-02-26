FIFA World Cup 2026 | US host cities struggling with planning over funding freeze

The FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities in the USA (co-host with Mexico and Canada) have warned the Congress on Tuesday (Feb 24) that funding freeze on the earmarked money could spell disaster for the country in the upcoming tournament. The issues were raised during the House Homeland Security Committee hearing. The major issue was not getting the money from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which falls under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The department is facing freeze on the funding following death of two US citizens in Minneapolis by ICE agents with Tuesday (Feb 24) being the 11th day of funding freeze.

FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities in US dealing with money crunch

Nearly $900 million has been earmarked for the host cities by FEMA for the 11 host cities. According to FEMA website,$625 million was marked for "to enhance security and preparedness" in the host cities of the tournament while $250 million was "to strengthen their ability to detect, identify, track, or mitigate" drone threats.

The officials who testifies at the ceremony, meanwhile, said that the agencies responsible for smooth functioning of the event in respective cities have not been up to the mark in coordinating with the federal government and among themselves on the issues.

The committee also heard other issues which could potentially disrupt the event including drone threats, human trafficking, ICE being part of security and the recent violence in Mexico because of the killing of drug cartel leader El Mencho.

Ray Martinez, the COO of Miami World Cup host committee, which has applied for $70 million in federal funds, said: "We're 107 days out from the tournament but, more importantly, we're about 70-something days out from starting to build the Fan Fest. These decisions have to be made. ...Without receiving this money, it could be catastrophic for our planning and coordination."

