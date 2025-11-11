/BTS members net worth 2025: Who is the richest K-Pop sensation among them?

Have you ever been curious to know who is the richest member of BTS? Let's take a look at their net worth of your favourite K-pop idol. Read on to know more.
The South Korean boy band BTS has been a hot topic of conversation recently due to rumours about Jungkook's dating life. A viral clip has been circulating around in which fans assume the singer is holding a woman's hand, who is said to be his girlfriend and entering inside a building. However, several fans are not happy with the breach of his privacy and have supported their idol stating "let him do what he wants." He is the BTS' Golden Maknae and is known to be the second richest member of the group. Let's know the net worth of all the BTS singers and who is the richest among them.
As per a report by Times Now, Kim Taehyung, or V's net worth is approximately $40 million USD, and he is the richest member of the group. Known for his smooth vocals and unique charm, his debut album Layover was a major hit across the globe and reached number 2 on the Billboard 200. Besides music, he has over 66 million Instagram followers, and reportedly, earns $70,000 to $840,000 for a single sponsored post. V is also the owner of a grand apartment in Seoul’s Gangnam district that is worth over $4.57 million. Coming to his car collections, he is said to own a Genesis GV80, a Porsche Panamera GTS, and a Lamborghini Aventador S.
Reportedly, he is the second richest member of BTS, with a net worth of $35 million USD. His first solo hit was the album Golden, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200. A global face of Calvin Klein, a major portion of his income also comes from brand deals, besides songwriting, streaming royalties, and BTS album and tour revenues.
The third richest member of the group is J-Hope, and reportedly has a net worth of $30 million USD. He is known as BTS’s dance leader and one of the most popular K-pop performers. According to reports, real estate is the major contributor to his wealth, as he owns multiple luxury properties worth millions. Besides earning from songwriting and music production, he is also Louis Vuitton’s House Ambassador and does other brand deals as well.
Min Yoongi, aka Suga, is reportedly said to have the same net worth as J-Hope. As a producer who has worked with IU, Halsey, PSY, MAX, and many others, he earns huge royalties. Suga is also the global ambassador for Valentino, the NBA, and the artist's solo album D-Day was global was a global success.
According to GQ India, BTS’s leader RM is at the fifth spot with approximately $22 million USD. Known to be one of the most influential songwriters in K-pop, most of his net worth relies on royalty income. He is the global brand ambassador for Bottega Veneta, and reportedly owns an impressive multimillion-dollar art collection.
As per the Times of India, the eldest BTS member's net worth is over $20 million USD. He is also said to own a luxury apartment worth $3.61 million USD and co-owns a restaurant in Seoul with his brother. Jin is the face of Ottogi’s Jin Ramen, which has seen a high rise in its sales.
Park Jimin also has a net worth of $20 million USD. This artist is one of the most popular fashion influencers in South Korea, besides being the global ambassador of Dior and the house ambassador of Tiffany & Co. His major income comes from brand endorsement and streaming revenue.