/BTS members net worth 2025: Who is the richest K-Pop sensation among them?

The South Korean boy band BTS has been a hot topic of conversation recently due to rumours about Jungkook's dating life. A viral clip has been circulating around in which fans assume the singer is holding a woman's hand, who is said to be his girlfriend and entering inside a building. However, several fans are not happy with the breach of his privacy and have supported their idol stating "let him do what he wants." He is the BTS' Golden Maknae and is known to be the second richest member of the group. Let's know the net worth of all the BTS singers and who is the richest among them.