/The Batman: James Gunn addresses Part II and Part III back-to-back filming rumours

The Batman: Part II is one of the highly anticipated films. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment of Robert Pattinson starrer. In the latest development, James Gunn has reacted to the speculations of part II and III are being filmed together. The first installment was released in cinemas in 2022.

James Gunnn addresses the rumours of The Batman: Part II and Part III

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has denied speculation that The Batman: Part II and a third film are being filmed together. The rumour had gained traction online, with fans suggesting that director Matt Reeves could be preparing to shoot the two sequels back-to-back in an effort to streamline the lengthy production timeline.

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The Batman: Part II is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on February 18, 2028, following several delays. A third film is planned to conclude the trilogy. Originally, the movie was set to release in October 2025. But then, it got delayed to October 2026, and later to October 2027. Apart from Pattinson, the movie stars Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch among others.

The clarification effectively shuts down the claim that the two films are currently being produced together. It does not, however, reveal what plans Reeves and Warner Bros. may have for a potential third chapter beyond Part II.

All about The Batman

Helmed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, The Batman was released in cinemas on March 4, 2022. It tells the story of a brooding, second-year vigilante who investigates a serial killer targeting Gotham City's elite. It will features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film, which Reeves and Dylan Clark produced for DC Films.

A Batman film for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) franchise was announced in October 2014, with Ben Affleck starring as the titular character. He signed on to also direct, produce, and co-write The Batman by 2016 but had reservations about the project and stepped down in January 2017.