/Robert Pattinson's The Batman 2: Fourth delay, new release date locked

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader again. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman Part II has been delayed once more and is now set to release in theatres in 2028.

The film was originally scheduled for October 3, 2025, but has faced multiple postponements since then.

The Batman sequel is delayed again

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On July 15, the makers shared the disappointing news of the delay, but it was accompanied by a treat for fans: the first camera footage featuring Pattinson as Batman.

Director Matt Reeves simply shared a picture of the Batman logo with the Roman numeral "II". He also dropped a link giving fans access to the camera test footage of Pattinson as Batman. The 36-second-long clip shows the actor in the Batman mask. In the dark of night, he slowly turns his head toward the camera with a serious expression.

No matter how long the delay, fans and movie buffs will continue to get excited with every single update. Soon after the announcement, Batman took over the entire social media as fans started sharing stills and reactions. Even one fan also pointed out that Pattinson's mark on his ear is bigger than before, and it even caught Reeves attention.

Sharing stills from the footage, one X user wrote,''THE EARS LOOK LONGER TO ME AM I CRAZY.''

Replying to this, they wrote,''You are not crazy. ‘’

Part II of the movie will arrive nearly six years after the first film. Originally, the movie was set to release in October 2025. But then, it got delayed to October 2026, and later to October 2027.

While fans eagerly await the sequel, the first film, which many called one of the best Batman movies, has raised expectations to a new level. Following the success of the movie, Warner Bros. Discovery also released a spinoff miniseries on the character of The Penguin. And as expected, the show starring Colin Ferrell became a superhit.