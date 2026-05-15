/The Batman 2: Two Marvel stars join Matt Reeves' highly anticipated sequel

The Batman 2 is one of the highly anticipated sequels fans are eagerly waiting for. The film helmed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role will directly follow the events of the first movie and HBO spin-off The Penguin. In the latest addition to the cast are two Marvel stars who will be playing key roles in the project.

Who are the two Marvel stars playing key roles in The Batman 2?

Two Marvel stars who will be part of the project are Sebastian Stan, who has played the role of Winter Soldier, and Scarlett Johansson, who played the role of Black Widow. Matt Reeves confirmed the role of Sebastian Stan by sharing a gig on his official X profile and captioned it, "In a Gotham state of mind...Welcome." While in another X post, the filmmaker officially confirmed Johansson's casting, and with the GIF of the actress, the caption read, "Next exit, Gotham...welcome."

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Reeves revealed yet another casting: Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance, who was earlier reported to be playing Harvey Dent's dad, Christopher Dent. He captioned a GIF of the actor appearing out of the shadows: “Out of the shadows... welcome.”

Sebastian Koch and Eternals star Brian Tyree Henry also received official announcements. “Locked and loaded for Gotham...” Reeves captioned a GIF of Koch pointing a gun. "Welcome to the party, man...," the director wrote in a separate post featuring a GIF of Henry appearing to go in for a hug with someone off camera on a rare sunny day.

All about Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson

Sebastian Stan is a highly acclaimed, Romanian-born American actor best known globally for portraying Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the years, he has proven his incredible versatility by moving from teen dramas to major superhero blockbusters and acclaimed independent biopics.