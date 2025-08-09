The Batman Part II: James Gunn dismisses Robin rumours, 'Stop believing this nonsense'

Since yesterday, the internet has been abuzz with rumours that The Batman Part II will introduce the Dark Knight’s sidekick, Robin. The speculation originated from insider Jeff Sneider, who claimed the sequel’s script is “dark” and a “big swing” for director Matt Reeves, and that it would feature Robin. However, DC Studios co-head James Gunn, known for debunking false DC rumours and engaging directly with fans, has denied the claims, urging audiences not to believe them.

Is Robin a part of The Batman Part II?

Taking to social media, Gunn wrote, “Guys, please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2.”

While the idea of Robin appearing in Reeves’ Batman universe may intrigue fans, Gunn’s firm denial, combined with the fact that the DCU’s own Batman film will explore Batman's and Robin's relationship in its adaptation of The Brave and the Bold, suggests the studio is unlikely to repeat the same storyline in two different projects.

The Batman Part II is set to begin production in 2026

The Batman Part II is expected to begin filming in early 2026 and is scheduled to release in October 2026. The movie is the sequel to 2022's critically and commercially successful The Batman and is set outside the DCU, with its own line-up of spin-offs, the first of which was the critically acclaimed The Penguin series.

What to expect in The Batman Part II

As for the plot, we do not know if the movie will be a direct sequel or if there will be a time skip. There is plenty of speculation online about who the Dark Knight will be facing off against in the sequel, but Reeves had, in earlier interviews, expressed an interest in exploring lesser-known Batman villains. There are also rumours that Eiza González will be joining the cast of the movie in an undisclosed role.

What we do know about The Batman Part II cast

We will have to wait until the movie's production next year for more details. But we do know that Robert Pattinson will be returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as James "Jim" Gordon. We may also see cameos from Zoë Kravitz, playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as Oz/The Penguin.