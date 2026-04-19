/The Batman Part II: Charles Dance, known for Game of Thrones, joins DC franchise

The Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, will be reportedly coming back with a sequel. A report suggests that actor Charles Dance, best known for his role in the popular show Game of Thrones, will be part of the DC franchise. Let's delve in to know more.

What role will Charles Dance be portraying in The Batman II?

As per the report of Deadline, Charles Dance is in talks to play the role of Charles Dent, father to Harvey Dent (Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent), aka Two-Face. The report suggests that the sequel to Batman will be scheduled to begin filming soon in London. DC Studios and Warner Bros. are yet to comment on the latest development for The Batman II.

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For the unversed, Two-Face is a supervillain appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics. He has become one of the superhero Batman's most enduring enemies, belonging to the collective of adversaries that make up his rogues' gallery.

Two-Face is the alter ego of Harvey Dent, Gotham City's former district attorney who becomes a criminal mastermind obsessed with duality and the number two. Half of his face is hideously scarred after mob boss Sal Maroni throws acid at him. The resulting disfigurement drives him insane and causes him to make decisions based on the flip of a coin.

All about The Batman

The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson in the titular role was released in 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay he wrote with Peter Craig, it is a reboot of the Batman film franchise. Reeves and Dylan Clark produced the film for DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Batman tells the story of Robert Pattinson, who stars as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in which Batman, in his second year fighting crime in Gotham City, uncovers corruption with ties to his own family while pursuing the Riddler, a mysterious serial killer targeting the city's elite.