/DC’s Batman plans for 2026-2027 revealed: Batman: Knightfall part 3 to arrive before Superman: Man Of Tomorrow

A year after Superman, the DC Universe returned to theatres with Supergirl. The film opened to terrible reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, the question is: what’s next for DC? While we know that the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is currently in the works, another film in development is centred around Batman. DC Studios has confirmed this, as per The Direct.

After taking over DC Studios under Warner Bros., co-bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are working tirelessly to give DC a major push, both in live-action and animation.

What's new update on a Batman movie?

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The new Batman project audiences will see in 2027 is Batman: Knightfall - part 3. This will be the final chapter in Warner Bros.’ R-rated animated trilogy. The trilogy is one of the most talked-about projects among fans, who have yet to see this brutal version of their caped crusader on screen.

The update on part 3 has arrived even before the first part has been released. Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall arrives digitally on August 25. The 4K UHD/Blu-ray/DVD release will be out on September 8. Part 2 is set for a 2026 release, and part 3 is scheduled for 2027. However, the exact release window for part 3 has not been revealed. But the film is expected to arrive early in the 2027 window, months before Man of Tomorrow, which releases on July 9, 2027. DC is planning ahead. As of now, Batman: Knightfall part 3 is the second animated DC Studios project set for 2027, along with Man of Tomorrow and Creature Commandos season 2.

While DC is coming up with a huge slate of Batman films, and this is headed by Robert Pattinson's The Batman: Part 2, which will now release in 2028. However, the multi-part adaptation of the Batman: Knightfall storyline was announced in Dec 2025 at New York Comic Con.

What will Batman: Knightfall be about?

The animated series will adapt the first of three volumes of the comic. This will be the first time the Knightfall story has been adapted for the screen in a full-fledged way. Before this, elements from it were used in Batman titles such as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.