/Kill to Ramayana: Raghav Juyal's growing presence in dark, intense roles

After gaining recognition for his performance as Fani in Kill, he further explored darker characters with Yudhra. His latest appearance as Meghnad in Ramayana: Part 1 offers a glimpse of another powerful antagonist he will portray in the sequel. From his television beginnings to his growing filmography, Raghav's career reflects an actor steadily expanding his range and moving beyond the image audiences initially associated with him.

From dance reality shows to the big screen as an antagonist

Before becoming a familiar face in films, Raghav Juyal made a name for himself through dance reality shows. His distinctive slow-motion dancing technique, quirky personality and comic timing helped him stand out on television. He first gained widespread recognition through Dance India Dance 3, following which he appeared as a contestant, mentor and host across several dance-based programmes.

Raghav Juyal's shift towards darker characters began with the crime thriller series Abhay 2 in 2020, where he played Samar, a deeply disturbing psychopath with a twisted sense of purpose. Convinced that he was on a mission to cleanse the world, Samar's violent actions and unsettling behaviour made him one of the season's most memorable characters.

Raghav brought an eerie intensity to the role, portraying everything from the character's disturbing self-destructive tendencies to his chilling interactions with victims. His performance caught audiences off guard, particularly those who had primarily known him as a dancer and television host with impeccable comic timing. Playing Samar proved to be a defining gamble for Raghav, allowing him to step outside his established image and signalling the beginning of a more challenging phase in his acting career.

What makes Raghav's acting journey interesting is the contrast between the performer audiences first encountered on television and the characters he has gradually embraced in films.

His popularity was initially built around dance, humour and an unconventional personality. However, Kill and Yudhra allowed him to challenge those expectations, while Ramayana presents him with an opportunity to portray a character whose identity is deeply rooted in mythology.

Raghav Juyal's Telugu debut alongside Nani in Paradise

Raghav's willingness to experiment with unconventional characters soon opened doors to a bigger cinematic landscape. With The Paradise, he ventured into Telugu cinema, sharing screen space with actor Nani in the action drama. The film gave him another opportunity to step into the shoes of an antagonist, this time playing Vikram Maalik, the privileged son of a landowner who belongs to a powerful feudal family.

His performance brought a distinct intensity to the character, with his physicality and energetic screen presence adding to the film's dramatic appeal. Nani was particularly impressed by Raghav's approach to the role and praised his ability to bring out even the smallest nuances on screen. During a promotional event, Nani lauded his co-star, saying, “You don’t even need preparation, my brother, you are amazing. You stole the show. The subtle nuances and little details he brings to the role are performed so beautifully that when you watch the film, you are going to be shocked. We have never seen anything like this before.”

Expressing confidence in Raghav's future, Nani further said, “I am very, very confident that he will be one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.” The appreciation from an established actor like Nani added another significant moment to Raghav's evolving journey, highlighting the impression he had made with his Telugu debut.

Raghav Juyal's next big-screen chapters

After exploring contemporary antagonists, Raghav is now stepping into the world of Indian mythology with Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana. The actor appears as Meghnad, also known as Indrajeet, the son of Ravana and one of the most formidable warriors in the epic. Though his appearance in Ramayana: Part 1 is brief, it offers a glimpse of the intensity he brings to the character.

With his kohl-rimmed eyes, commanding expressions and striking appearance, Raghav has already sparked curiosity about his portrayal of Meghnad. The character's fierce loyalty towards his father and his decision to fight alongside him make him a significant figure in the larger conflict. His more substantial role in Ramayana: Part 2 is expected to take this chapter of his acting journey further.