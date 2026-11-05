/Ramayana climax reveal: Raghav Juyal turns fierce as Meghnath, son of Ravana

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 has finally hit theatres today, November 5, and as expected, it has opened to rave reviews.

Critics have praised the film's grand scale, breathtaking visual effects, and the powerful performances of its star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

With the film now out, all the big questions have finally been answered. Who plays whom, how the story unfolds, and where Part 1 ends.

And the biggest surprise of them all is Raghav Juyal. Kept completely under wraps till release, Raghav makes a stunning entry in the film's climax as Meghnath, the fearless son of Ravana.

Known for his dance and comic timing, Raghav completely transforms into the fierce warrior prince. His intense look with kohl-rimmed eyes and fierce expression will surely leave audiences shocked and cheering in theatres.

Though his part is brief for now, it is enough to excite the audience for the second part, which will cover the second half of the story.

Who is Meghnath and what is his role in Ramayana?

Meghnath is the eldest son of Ravana and Mandodari, and the most powerful warrior in Lanka after Ravana himself. Also known as Indrajit, the name he earned after defeating Lord Indra, the king of gods. In the Hindu epic, he's known to be the strongest Asura with the power of illusions, warfare, and divine weapons, including Brahmanda Astra, Pashupatastra, and Vaishnavastra. He was also blessed with the power of becoming invisible.

In the Ramayana, Meghnath is one of the strongest warriors of Ravanas clan and had played a crucial role in the war between Ram and Ravana. When Ram and his army had killed all his brothers, Meganath was the one, who had challenged and fought the war for three days. He even bounded Rama and Lakshmana with the Nagpash.