/Raghav Juyal pens heartfelt note for Nani: 'I still don’t think words will ever be enough'

Actor Raghav Juyal has penned a heartfelt note for his The Paradise co-star Nani, with the film having recently released, giving fans a glimpse into the close bond they share beyond the screen.

Taking to social media, Raghav described Nani as one of the few people who became his “safe place” and opened up about the actor’s impact on his personal and professional journey.

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Raghav shared how Nani has been a constant source of support during moments of uncertainty, with the two often spending hours talking about cinema, his career, life, and everything beyond work.

Sharing the heartfelt note, Raghav wrote: “There are very few people in life who become your safe place without even knowing it. For me, Nani dada is one of those people. ❤️I’ve tried many times to put into words what you means to me, and honestly, I still don’t think words will ever be enough. I genuinely love you and admire you so much— not just as an actor or an artist, but as a human being.

Raghav Juyal's IG story Photograph: (X)

In this industry, where things can sometimes feel uncertain and noisy, there have been moments when I’ve felt completely lost. And somehow, whenever I’ve been at one of those crossroads, you’ve always been there, Nani Dada.

Dada, you’ve sat me down and spoke to me for hours. About cinema, about my career, about life, and sometimes about nothing in particular. You’ve heard me and understood me. You’ve never made me feel small for being confused or emotional. And somehow, after talking to you every time, the weight on my heart feels a little lighter.

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He also credited Nani with helping him gain perspective on his career choices and the person he wants to remain while navigating the industry.

For the way you’ve always made space for me, listened to me, and just been there. Some people give you advice, but very few people make you feel understood and give you perspective. Nani dada you gave me both.

You helped me understand what kind of films I want to be a part of, what choices are worth making, and more importantly, what kind of person I want to remain while making them.

‘’I admire your craft, your mind, your honesty, your kindness and, more than anything, the person you are when nobody is watching. Nani dada, I hope you know how much you mean to me. ❤️''