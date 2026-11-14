/OM trailer: Dhanush goes undercover, Mammootty plays powerful smuggler and Sai Pallavi leads task force

Moviegoers, get ready for an intense battle of power, crime and courage. The makers of OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood unveiled the film’s trailer on social media on November 13. The minute-long clip takes viewers on a gripping journey into the world of red sandalwood smuggling, dangerous criminals, and a high-stakes police mission. It also introduces the ensemble cast, featuring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in gritty roles.

OM trailer out

On Friday, director Rajkumar Periasamy and his team unveiled the much-awaited trailer of OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood. The 3-minute-and-3-second clip opens with a disclaimer stating that the events depicted in the film are inspired by real incidents. It then sets the tone for a gripping story revolving around crime, power and an illegal red sandalwood smuggling network.

The trailer introduces Sai Pallavi as IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads Operation Mole, a mission to dismantle the criminal network. Dhanush is seen as an undercover agent named D- 402, who infiltrates the syndicate, while Mammootty plays the powerful smuggler Burma Karthikeyan. As the investigation unfolds, the three characters find themselves at the centre of a dangerous operation.

It further hints at the dangerous world of illegal timber trade, the exploitation of forest resources and the challenges faced by those trying to stop the network. It features several high-intensity action sequences, dramatic confrontations and striking visuals, with Dhanush appearing in an intense avatar, while Mammootty makes an impression as the antagonist. The clip also offers glimpses of Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans, who are part of the film's ensemble cast.

Fans’ reactions

Since the trailer’s release, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media. One user wrote, “The wait is finally over”

#OMTrailer promises a massive cinematic experience. Can't wait to witness this madness on the big screen."

Another X user wrote, "WHAT A BLAST! A MASSIVE PAN-INDIAN SUBJECT! Stunning Visuals Perfect Cuts & Sai Abhyankkar’s Electrifying BGM The HYPE IS REAL! An ALL-TIME INDUSTRY HIT Loading for #Dhanush Sir! TOTALLY WORTH THE HYPE! "

One more user wrote, “The #OMTrailer Is An Absolute Banger #Dhanush Looks Terrific With His Screen Presence #SaiPallavi looks stunning in a completely different avatar #Mammootty Brings His Powerful Aura And ISAI Bgm Is This Is Going To Be A Theatrical Treat.”

About OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood

OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood is an upcoming pan-Indian action thriller written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film brings together Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi for an intense story set against the backdrop of the illegal red sandalwood trade in the forests of Andhra Pradesh.