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Dhanush's D55 titled Om; first glimpse reveals world of chaos and rebellion | Watch

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 09:31 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 09:31 IST
Dhanush's D55 titled Om; first glimpse reveals world of chaos and rebellion | Watch

Dhanush's D55 titled Om Photograph: (YouTube)

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The makers have announced the title of Dhanush's upcoming film D55. Officially called Om, the cast also features Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in significant roles. The film is expected to be released later this year.

Dhanush's much-awaited 55th film, which had been referred to as D55 since its announcement, is now officially called Om. The makers unveiled the title on Thursday, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Additionally, the release date of the film has also been confirmed in the same announcement.

Release date announced

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and Dhanush, and will release in cinemas on October 16, 2026. The title announcement teaser also offered the viewers a glimpse into the film's intense and politically charged world.

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Om teaser

Sharing the title announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "resenting the FIRST STRIKE of #OM His arrival spells pure fire. Starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, #OM is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, with music by Sai Abhyankkar. A roaring ride awaits you in theatres worldwide on October 1."

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One of the key visuals features Dhanush standing in heavy rain against a dark forest backdrop. Holding with a shotgun and a blood-stained axe, the actor appears in a rugged avatar that hints at a gritty and action-heavy role.

Internet reactions

Reacting to the first look of the film, one user said, “Dhanush peak comeback loading,” while another added, "Did you notice that "i"? SAI is gonna smash with goosebumps." “No Need Dialogue....Eyes Speak Action King #D,” wrote one. “Peak bgm,” read one comment.

About Om

The cast also features Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Indrans in key roles. As per reports, Mammootty could be portraying the film's antagonist, the makers have not announced the details yet.

Backed by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios, music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while cinematography is handled by Ezhil Arasu and editing by Kalaivanan.

About Dhanush's work front

Last seen in Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, the actor is also gearing up for biographical projects based on former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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