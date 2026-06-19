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  • /New Friday OTT releases (June 19, 2026): Husbands in Action to Voicemails for Isabelle- Watch these 5 new titles on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT releases (June 19, 2026): Husbands in Action to Voicemails for Isabelle- Watch these 5 new titles on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:42 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:42 IST

This Friday (June 19), OTT releases bring a wide range of entertainment content for your screens. Whatever you are in the mood for, a crime thriller or comedy drama, the content listed below will definitely sort out your upcoming weekend. 

New Friday OTT Releases (June 19, 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT Releases (June 19, 2026)

OTT releases this Friday bring a wide lineup of entertainment for your screens. From comedies and hilarious dramas to crime thrillers, the upcoming content spans multiple genres that are sure to sort your upcoming weekend.

Voicemails for Isabelle
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(Photograph: X)

Voicemails for Isabelle

Where to watch: Netflix

The American romantic comedy written and directed by Leah McKendrick follows Jill (Zoey Deutch), who leaves a voice message to her deceased sister telling her about her chaotic life in San Francisco. But things take a dramatic turn when a mysterious real estate agent named Wes (Nick Robinson) begins getting their confessions.

Husbands in Action
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(Photograph: X)

Husbands in Action

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Park Gyu-tae, this is a South Korean crime action film. The story follows a gritty narcotics detective and his ex-wife's new husband, who together are forced to team up to rescue their love, who has been kidnapped by a ruthless drug cartel.

Oasis
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(Photograph: X)

Oasis

Where to watch: Netflix

The Spanish-language mystery-thriller series follows guests and staff trapped inside a massive and luxurious yet exclusive resort when a young woman mysteriously vanishes. This made everyone a suspect and got them into a messy situation.

Save the Tigers season 3
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Save the Tigers season 3

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This highly anticipated Telugu comedy-drama series continues to explore a fantasy twist in which three frustrated male protagonists, Rahul, Vikram, and Ghanta Ravi's marital struggles takes a hilarious turn.

Sugar season 2
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(Photograph: X)

Sugar season 2

Where to watch: Apple TV

One of the sci-fi hits is returning with its second season. Colin Farrell returns as John Sugar, a fun-loving private investigator who remains on Earth searching for his missing sister while taking on a new case to find the disappeared older brother of a local boxer.

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New Friday OTT releases (June 19, 2026): Husbands in Action to Voicemails for Isabelle- Watch these 5 new titles on Netflix, Prime Video and more
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New Friday OTT releases (June 19, 2026): Husbands in Action to Voicemails for Isabelle- Watch these 5 new titles on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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