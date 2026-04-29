/Dhanush and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate for a mythological jungle drama?

Tamil superstar Dhanush is reportedly all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a new project. Rumours were rife earlier that Ram Charan was in talks with Bhansali for the large-scale drama. But latest reports claim that it is Dhanush and not Ram Charan, who has been shortlisted for Bhansali’s new project.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate with Dhanush

As per a report in Variety India, Bhansali has finalised Dhanush for his next ambitious project, a mythology film set in the jungle. It will be produced by him under Bhansali Productions, while Tamil filmmaker PS Mithran will be directing the film.

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Mithran is known for his work in films like Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and Sardar, and will mark his Bollywood debut with the movie. Interestingly, he will also be working with Dhanush for the first time.

According to the report, Mithram was earlier working on Rowdy Rathore 2. Since the project did not materialise, Bhansali decided to rope him in for this drama.

The report further revealed that it took multiple rewrites and refinements for the story to be finally locked, which was only a few months ago, and then they started looking for the male lead. While Ram Charan was in talks, the discussions did not work out, therefore making way for Dhanush.

Dhanush’s most ambitious Bollywood project

While there has been no official confirmation on the project so far, sources state that the film will be Dhanush’s most ambitious Bollywood film. He has previously impressed one and all with films like Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein – all directed by Anand L Rai.

The report also revealed that Bhansali's film is expected to push the actor into new creative territory, both in terms of scale and genre, presenting him in an on-screen avatar he hasn't yet explored even in Tamil cinema. The film’s shooting is likely to start in early 2027.

Dhanush’s next projects

On the work front, Dhanush has a bunch of films lined up before he starts shooting for the SLB film. The National Award-winning actor is currently shooting for Rajkumar Periyasamy’s D55, after which he has Mari Selvaraj's next, followed by Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan's next project and Vada Chennai 2.

Multiple reports have also stated that the actor is supposed to do an APJ Abdul Kalam biopic; however, there’s no update on the same. Meanwhile, his next film, Vignesh Raja’s Kara, is slated to release this Friday.