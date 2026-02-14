Google Preferred
Dhanush faces legal trouble: Production house demands Rs 20 crore in compensation; know why

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 13:05 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 13:05 IST
Dhanush Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Dhanush is facing legal trouble after a production house sent him a notice demanding Rs 20 crore in compensation due to an allegedly stalled film. Read on to know more.

 

Dhanush has reportedly been caught in legal trouble after a production house sent him a notice demanding Rs 20 crore in compensation. The controversy is regarding an allegedly stalled film project dating back to 2016.

According to the legal notice sent by Thenandal Films, the conflict is about a film named Naan Rudhran, which Dhanush had supposedly signed to both act in and direct. However, as claimed by the production house, the Tamil actor later walked out of the original film, but assured them that he would be a part of another project under their banner.

Production house alleges losses

As per Thenandal Films, it invested nearly Rs 20 crore in advance payments based on Dhanush’s commitment, which reportedly included payments made to actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and S. J. Suryah, who were set to be part of the project.

Issued through advocate A. Chidambaram, the notice states that the project was halted after Dhanush did not deliver a complete screenplay. It also claims that the film remained incomplete because the actor prioritised other commitments, leaving the film on hold for almost a decade.

Now, the production banner has demanded Rs 20 crore as compensation and warned of further legal action if the issue is not resolved.

There has been no official statement from Dhanush yet regarding the allegations.

Dhanush's work front

Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, which also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead. It received a mixed response from the audience.

He is currently busy with a new project, tentatively titled D55, and will be directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and is said to also feature Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in key roles. Other details are yet to be unveiled.

