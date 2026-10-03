/OM: Dhanush-Mammootty's action thriller to release in November

OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, starring Dhanush and Mammootty, has received a new release date. The news was confirmed by the makers on Friday, along with a new poster featuring the two lead actors.

The film was initially set to hit theatres on October 16, but now it has been postponed to next month. Earlier, the makers shared that they would move the film out of the October slot.

Dhanush and Mammootty new poster

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The new poster showcases Dhanush and Mammootty standing alongside each other while holding guns. The announcement message read, “The Day for the Ultimate Strike is Here #OM Hits theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026.”

Mammootty also shared the poster on X and wrote, "#OM See you all in theatres on November 20."

The story and other details of the film are yet to be announced. The project is expected to explore a forest-based action narrative, with Dhanush and Mammootty leading the cast.

OM was originally set to release one day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. Dhanush had announced the postponement in September, saying, "In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date."

The actor also confirmed, "At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of the cinema and industry in mind."

About OM

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah.

Periasamy previously directed Amaran, which starred Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

Sai Abhyankkar has joined the team as the composer, Ezhil Arasu K. as cinematographer and R Kalaivanan as editor.

The film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios.

It also marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after his 2018 film Peranbu, directed by Ram.