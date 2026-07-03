/Jailer 2 vs OM vs Vishwambhara: Are Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Chiranjeevi heading for an epic Dussehra showdown?

The second half of 2026 is filled with some of the biggest box office releases. However, the South film industry might witness the biggest box office battle. With Jailer 2's recent announcement date, fresh reports emerge that two other major films, Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara and Dhanush's OM, might be releasing on the same day.

What are the release dates of Jailer 2, Vishwambhara and OM?

Rajnikanth's highly anticipated action film Jailer 2 is slated to release worldwide on October 15, targetting the Dusshera holiday weekend. The movie will be facing a massive box office clash with Dhanush's upcoming film OM, which is scheduled to release just a day later on October 16.

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While Chiranjeevi's Telugu fantasy film Vishwambhara is reportedly eyeing an October 16 release, setting up a showdown between three major films at the box office. All three films arrive as expected; distributors and exhibitors could face a major screen allocation challenge, with each project carrying significant fan anticipation and commercial expectation.

All about Jailer 2, Vishwambhara and OM

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role as the ruthless cop Muthuvel Pandian. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, it follows the story of Muthuvel as he steps back into the shadows to fight a massive international crime syndicate.

Telugu socio-fantasy action film Vishwambhara stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role; Chiranjeevi plays a larger-than-life saviour figure, Trisha Krishnan stars as the leading lady, and Kunal Kapoor features as the antagonist. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta (known for the fantasy hit Bimbisara), the film is Chiranjeevi's costliest project to date, featuring high-end VFX and elaborate sets. The music is composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani.

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