Megastar Chiranjeevi ruffled a few feathers as he made some statements at a recent event which many called “sexist” on the internet. The netizens feel Chiranjeevi made a “sexist” remark when he spoke about hoping for a grandson to continue his legacy.

Advertisment

Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event of the film Brahma Anandam where he joked about feeling like a “ladies’ hostel warden” at home, surrounded by women. He then added that he wanted Ram Charan to have a son this time so that he could continue “their legacy”.

What did Chiranjeevi say at the event?

Chiranjeevi said, "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I’m a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, to have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye… I’m scared that he might again have a girl".

Advertisment

Chiranjeevi laughed as he made the statements, but netizens were quick to label the actor a “sexist”. Netizens pointed out that Chiranjeevi's statements reinforce the idea that male heirs are essential for carrying on a family's legacy.

What social media users think of his statements

One netizen said, "Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising".

Advertisment

Manoj Bajpayee, Imtiaz Ali have THIS to say on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial clip

Another user wrote, "Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement. It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the possibility of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl child? Or was it “remark” made in “jest” at Brahmanandam’s film event?"

Dear Chiranjeevi garu,



I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement.



It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest… pic.twitter.com/2ylwxsSXut — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 12, 2025

Chiranjeevi became a grandfather in 2023 when Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara.

Notably, Chiranjeevi has two daughters, Sreeja Konidela and Sushmita Konidela, and is a grandfather to four granddaughters.

Chiranjeevi's next film

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the upcoming mega socio-fantasy film, Vishwambhara.

Will Smith comments on Diljit Dosanjh's post, fans speculate about a possible collaboration between the two