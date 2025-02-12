YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has come under fire for his controversial statements on the reality show India’s Got Latent. After massive trolling and government intervention, the controversial clip has now been removed from YouTube and is no longer available to watch in India.

The controversy began when the clip went viral for all the wrong reasons and people started slamming the internet star for using foul language and making sexual suggestions on TV. It led to police complaints and an FIR being filed against him. Also read: YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial India’s Got Latent episode

Imtiaz Ali and Manoj Bajpayee on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy

Weighing on the situation, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Imtiaz Ali recently shared their views on the controversy during an interview. Imtiaz Ali called the social media influencer “immature”.

Imtiaz Ali said, "Mujhe lagta hai jisko jis cheez mein maza aata hai usko vahi karna chahiye aur ashleelta aisa subject hai ke obviously bura hai ye to koi bhi kahega but log immature hote hain to zyada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nai chahiye (I feel people should do what they enjoy doing, but obscenity is a subject that looks bad and anyone would agree, but people are immature, so their mistakes should not be taken seriously)."

Manoj Bajpayee agreed with the director and added, "Isliye jo bhi log safal ho rahe hain, young hain, yuva hain humesha jo hai mahaul ko zara dekhein samjhe (people who are successful and young should appreciate and understand their environment)."

The director added, "Fir aap ek bade high ke baad humesha ke liye low mein nahi jaate ho. So ek mehnat aur parishram se kamaya hua success hai na, uske peechhe padna chahiye. (After a big high, you don't always fall into a low. So, success that is earned through hard work and effort, that's what you should strive for)," he advised. Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Mumbai Police reaches YouTuber's home, controversial remark to be addressed in Parliament

What happened during India’s Got Latent show

During his appearance on India's Got Latent show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

Post the backlash, Ranveer saw a dip in popularity and is said to have lost many subscribers. He also issued an apology later and wrote, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."