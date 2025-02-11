This interaction was completely unexpected. On Monday Diljit Dosanjh shared a a clip of his latest song Tension on social media and captioned it with "TAUR BOLEY MAI NA BOLAN ADVISORY EP.” Like most of his songs, Diljit's latest track too received a lot of love from fans but what caught everyone's attention was a comment from Hollywood star Will Smith.

On Diljit's latest track, Hollywood legend Will Smith dropped a simple but powerful “Fire!”A visibly excited Diljit replied with a cool “@willsmith BIG BROTHER" for Smith's shout-out.

The interaction didnt go unnoticed for fans who flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement.



One person wrote, “This is BIG!,” while others were quick to wonder if there’s a collaboration in the works. “Hopefully, there are some plans for you two to collaborate on the screen!” one hopeful fan suggested.

It should be noted that Smith started following Diljit a while back. Back in August 2024, fans noticed that Will Smith had started following Diljit on Instagram — no small feat considering Will has over 69 million followers but follows only 288 people one of which is Diljit Dosanjh. The two however have not interacted on public platforms until now.

Meanwhile, Diljit wrapped up his Dil-Luminati India Tour in December 2024, which saw him performing in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.



To maintain the buzz around his music, Diljit dropped Tension Mitra Nu Hai Ni recently much to the delight of his fans. Now, with this unexpected celebrity interaction, fans are curious if a possible collaboration between Diljit-Will is in the offing. For that, we will have to wait and watch.