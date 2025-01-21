On Tuesday, popular actor-singer DIiljit Dosanjh announced on Instagram that his upcoming film Punjab 95 will not be released in theatres on February 7 as scheduled. The film is a biopic on Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995.



The release date of the highly anticipated film has been pushed to a later date. Diljit apologised to his fans as he announced the delay in release.

"We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab 95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control." wrote Diljit on Instagram story.

Punjab 95 delayed Photograph: (Instagram)

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra on whom Punjab 95 is based

Punjab 95 has been directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film narrates the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra who was known for uncovering human rights violations during Punjab's militancy era.



Khalra hailed from a family of activists. His grandfather was a leading activist in the Ghadar movement for India’s Independence. Later his wife joined him in raising his voice against human rights violation cases.



Khalra came under the radar of Punjab Police following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Anti-Sikh riots that followed. During the militancy period in Punjab, Khalra raised voice against fake encounters of Sikh youth by police.

He reportedly found evidence against Punjab police regarding the abduction, encounter and cremation of over 25,000 Sikhs without record. He also claimed that around 2000 police officers were also killed who refused to cooperate in the movement.



Following Khalra's revelations, the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Supreme Court carried out a thorough investigation and observed that the police did actually kill several youth under the pretext of being militants.

In September 1995, Khalra diasppered. He was last seen washing his car in Amritsar and no one ever saw him again. Almost a decade later, six police officials were convicted of his murder after a long CBI investigation.

Controversy around Punjab 95

Diljit is a global star and most of his projects are eagerly awaited by his fans. Punjab 95 was scheduled to premiere at TIFF 2024 but was pulled out at the last moment without any explanation.

Initially, the movie was named Ghallughara. The name traces its origin to a word that refers to a massive massacre of Sikhs in the 17th century. The CBFC stated that a few scenes from the movie could potentially incite violence and affect India’s relations with foreign states as well. Later RSVP filed a petition in Bombay High Court but the verdict is still awaited.



After several months of battle with the censor board, the film was issued an A-grade certification and demanded 21 cuts and modifications of a few dialogues.



Punjab 95 also features Arjun Rampal and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.