

Diljit Donsajh's highly-talked-about movie Punjab 95 is set to hit the theatre, but not in India. After a long delay, the makers decided to release the movie internationally, skipping the film release in India.

Based on the true story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the movie has been a subject of controversy for several months now. Several reports state that CBFC has asked to make around 120 cuts along with a title change. However, now the movie is set to be released globally, and that too without any cuts.

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95 release

On Jan 17, the Lover singer shared a teaser along with the movie's release date. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film will be released on February 7 globally without any cuts.

Sharing the teaser, Diljit wrote, ''ਪੰਜਾਬ ’95 releases in Cinemas Internationally only on 7th February

P.S. Full Movie, No Cuts.''

The teaser starts with the voice of Arjun Rampal talking about Punjab's history and the sufferings the state has seen whether it was Operation Bluestar, or the riots of 1984 after the assasination of Indira Gandhi.

Further, the clip shows Diljit investigating the illegal encounters done by the police back then.

Due to the sensitive matter, the film has been facing several delays with the censor board reportedly suggesting several cuts in the movie. However, recently some reports revealed that the board has given the green light to the movie. There is no confirmation when the film will be released in India.

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

The movie is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist, who was kidnapped and subsequently murdered in 1995.

During the insurgency period in Punjab, Khalra bravely fought against human rights abuses, when several armed campaigns took place by the militants of the Khalistan Movement.