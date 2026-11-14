/Vir Hirani to lend his voice to Mowgli in an AI film inspired by The Jungle Book

Vir Hirani is all set to explore a new creative avenue as he steps into the world of voice acting. The actor will lend his voice to Mowgli in an upcoming AI-generated Indian feature film inspired by The Jungle Book.

The project is being produced by Sripal Morakhia and directed by Soumitra Ranade, with a Hindi voice track.

The project marks another exciting milestone in Vir’s budding career following the massive success of his streaming debut as Pritam Parker in Avinash Arun’s Pritam & Pedro, which also stars Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey.

His performance has struck a chord with audiences, with fans showering him with love and affection and calling him the ‘national crush’.

Alongside his on-screen charm and performance, Vir’s distinctive and appealing voice has also caught the attention of listeners, reportedly leading to a growing number of offers for voice-over and dubbing projects, including animation assignments.

People have also reached out to him with requests for voice notes and ASMR recordings.

With this upcoming feature, Vir will bring his interpretation to the much-loved character of Mowgli, exploring a new dimension of performance through voice, expression and characterisation.