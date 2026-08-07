/Sorry babe! A$AP Rocky drops hint on Rihanna next album, here's what he has said

All Riri fans, alert! It's been a while since the world has listened to and grooved to new Rihanna songs, and now it seems like the wait is finally going to be over. While Rihanna's long-awaited next album has been in the talks for a while, one thing is confirmed: she's finally in the studio working on it. And this update has come from one of the most reliable sources, A$AP Rocky.

Talking about the hints, Rihanna has been delivering that for a long time now. Earlier this year in Feb, she shared a clip of herself from the recording studio. Hinting to her fans that something is cooking up.

A$AP Rocky reveals that Rihanna is recording new music

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A$AP Rocky has assured Rihanna's millions of fans that she's working on new music. During an interview on The Jason Lee Show, the rapper, 37, was asked to comment on the theory that his relationship with the singer is one of the reasons behind the delay of her next full-length project.

Replying to this, the rapper said no, he's not the reason, as he added,''Nah. She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe.”

He continued, “Bro, she working. She cooking, no funny s---. Damn, I’mma get in trouble for this.”

This update comes straight from A$AP, and it’s the biggest news for her fans.



Rihanna is now a mom of three. She and Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022, then their second son, Riot, in 2023, and their daughter, Riot Rose, in 2025. Apart from family commitments, she has been busy with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. Today, she's one of the richest female musicians in the world, and a lot of that is thanks to her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, worth approximately $1.4 billion.



Talking about her music, her last studio album, Anti, was released on January 28, 2016. Her eighth studio album featured hit tracks including “Work” (feat. Drake) and “Needed Me.” Since then, she hasn't released a full-length album. But she has sung a few songs.