Congressional Republicans on Monday strongly criticised Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, as well as President Trump’s personal intervention in support of his return. The swift and unusually public criticism marked a rare break with the president and signaled that lawmakers intend to closely examine the decision. The Republican pushback highlighted growing divisions within the party over Trump’s support for Jensen Huang, whose dealings with China have raised concerns among some lawmakers for months.

The criticism came weeks after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, losing control of Congress following a campaign in which Democrats accused them of failing to address government corruption and the rising cost of living. On Monday, several Republicans who have rarely used their oversight authority to challenge the president questioned the administration’s assurances that national security concerns involving Nvidia had been resolved. They also indicated that they would seek further explanations about Jensen Huang’s reinstatement.

“Nvidia’s board says it relied on input from senior US officials to conclude that bringing Jensen Huang back posed no national security risk,” Senator John Curtis, Republican of Utah, said on social media. “I have some questions. Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?”

Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas and chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said Congress should investigate the matter while advancing legislation to strengthen the monitoring and regulation of advanced AI chip exports. “I have warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access,” Mr. Cotton said in a social media post.

“Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other.” Jensen Huang’s reinstatement came after revelations about his extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a woman whom US intelligence officials identify as a Chinese intelligence asset. The woman’s data center company, Megaspeed, is also under criminal investigation by the Justice Department over allegations that it smuggled AI chips into China.

Trump has publicly defended Jensen Huang and acknowledged communicating with Nvidia’s board. During an interview with CNBC on Monday, the president said he had spoken ‘directly and indirectly’ with board members and ‘made the deal’ to facilitate Jensen Huang’s return. Senator Pete Ricketts, Republican of Nebraska, said Jensen Huang’s ‘behaviour does not support reinstatement’, pointing to the board’s own concerns about his candor. He added that lawmakers would continue aggressively investigating the company’s actions under Jensen Huang’s leadership.

“Nvidia’s decision today doesn’t excuse Jensen Huang from testifying before Congress,” Mr. Ricketts wrote. “It also doesn’t absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips.” Cotton described the controversy involving Nvidia and Megaspeed as far from resolved, despite Jensen Huang’s return to his position. “The controversy surrounding Nvidia and Megaspeed “is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back,” he said.

In its announcement confirming Jensen Huang’s return, Nvidia said its board had received input from senior levels of the United States government, which led it to determine that Jensen Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk. That explanation prompted criticism from Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas. “No national security risk?” he posted on social media. “Based on what?” Cornyn, who is leaving Congress in January, also questioned how intelligence concerning Jensen Huang’s alleged connection to a Chinese intelligence asset had been handled. He raised several questions that lawmakers are expected to pursue in the coming weeks and months. “Did the FBI do a defensive briefing of Huang?” Mr. Cornyn wrote. “If not, why not? If so, what did they tell him about the risk? Did he ignore it?”

Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican who is also leaving Congress, delivered stronger criticism. He accused the administration of an inexplicable desire to save Huang and argued that Nvidia should have selected a different leader. Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, said that although Nvidia would face the legal and reputational consequences of rehiring Jensen Huang, the national security implications would extend beyond the company. He used the controversy to urge both chambers of Congress to approve stronger restrictions on chip exports, adopting an unusual position for an ally of Trump by calling for greater congressional oversight. “I hope it’s not too late,” he added in his social media post.

Representative Brian Mast, Republican of Florida and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, described the allegations as ‘extremely concerning’. He said Jensen Huang and Nvidia’s lawyers would participate in a recorded interview with lawmakers next week. The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Foreign Affairs panel and the select committees on intelligence and China.