Bollywood star Salman Khan has reacted to all the criticism his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is facing for its songs. The film is weeks away from its big theatrical release. While the excitement around the film is high, a certain section on social media has criticised two songs from the film, namely: Teri Sexy Beauty and Madirapan.

Now, Khan has addressed the criticism around the songs and questioned why soldiers are expected to be portrayed as serious and stern all the time.

The superstar attended a media summit on Monday and was asked to react on the recent criticism that the songs have faced.

"Why are our soldiers considered so boring? Is the narrative of our film industry supposed to be only about war? Don't they have personal lives? Are they all so stern, boring and unromantic, and yet they have children afterwards? Is there no romance in their lives? Are only patriotic songs supposed to be sung?" the actor asked.

The actor went on to explain that popular dance numbers and celebratory songs could also be a part of a soldier's life.

"Wouldn't Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara work? Wouldn't Main Hoon Dabangg work? These too are a part of their lives. They have celebrations and functions, after all. They even have proper musical ceremonies. They are quite extraordinary. We have shown both sides of their lives as well," he added.

Also read: Salman Khan clarifies how Teri Sexy Beauty fits into Maatrubhumi

Controversy around the song

Teri Sexy Beauty, a romantic dance number from the film Maatrubhumi, has been facing criticism ever since its release earlier this month. The song, which marks Salman’s return to playback singing after 11 years, has sparked debate over its place in a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The track’s lyrics and presentation have drawn pushback from a section of viewers, who questioned the inclusion of a romantic party number in a film centred on the sacrifice of Indian Army personnel.

Referring to the film’s connection to Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu and the 19 other soldiers killed in the Galwan clash, an X user criticised the decision to feature lyrics centred on drinking and a woman's beauty.