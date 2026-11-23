Three students became the centre of attention on Day 5 of the Wellington Test when the cameras caught them watching the match after bunking their classes. They have reportedly been handed rubbish duty for sneaking out and going to the stadium to watch the match instead. India and New Zealand were face to face in the Test at Basin Reserve, which ended in a draw. The three boys - Billy, Philly and Felix - chose to watch the match at the stadium on a school day, but little did they know that they would get caught.

While they were sitting on the ground watching the teams, the camera panned to them. They did not realise they were on the screen for several seconds, and when they did, the boys instantly ducked, realising that they were in trouble. The cameraman momentarily zoomed in on the game before coming back to the boys, making things worse for them. They admitted to a local TV channel that they had bunked classes to support the Black Caps.