India and New Zealand decided to shake hands on the final day (Nov. 23) of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, with nearly 15 overs left in the day. New Zealand were 239/5 in reply to India's first-innings lead of 352 when the clock showed the last hour had started, and that marked the end of the match in a draw. The decision could be seen as defensive, given Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who were batting at the time, were the last recognized batters in the lineup, and even one wicket would have exposed the tail. Gill, however, explained his decision to call it a draw in the post-match presentation.

Gill explains reasons for agreeing to a draw with 15 overs left

Mitchell, who was batting on 49 off 186 balls, had added 63 runs with Phillips, who was unbeaten on 26 off 126 balls, in 43 overs, leaving India frustrated on a not-so-typical Basin Reserve pitch.

"We knew it'd be a challenge to get 10 wickets on this surface. We had a decent day in the field. If there was a little bit more in the wicket, we may have continued playing, but there's also a short turnaround. Don't think 5-10 more overs would've helped much," said Gill after the match.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, who bagged a pair in the match, also echoed the same views and said: "Didn't expect the pitch to be that flat, not a traditional Basin wicket."

Both teams will now face off in the second Test, which starts Friday (Nov. 27) in Christchurch.

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