The first Test between India and New Zealand, being played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, ended in a draw on Day 5 (Nov. 23). New Zealand scored 120 runs throughout the final day but lost three wickets, leaving India five wickets short of what could have been a sensational victory. The hosts managed 239/5 in the second innings in reply to a 352-run lead, with Daryl Mitchell scoring an unbeaten 49 off 186 balls and Glenn Phillips making an unbeaten 26 off 126 balls. For India, Prasidh Krishna took 2/23 in the second innings, while Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Washington Sundar picked up one wicket each. The second and final Test of the series will be played from Friday (Nov. 27) in Christchurch.

New Zealand batters block India's effort

Starting the day at an overnight score of 119/2, New Zealand lost top scorer Devon Conway (65) in the first hour when Washington Sundar broke the nearly 34-over partnership. Next to go was his overnight partner, Rachin Ravindra, who took 129 balls for his 37, when Prasidh Krishna got him caught at second slip five overs after Conway. The Kiwis went into lunch at 157/4, with India still on top.

India's Kamboj extended India's advantage by dismissing Tom Blundell (15) 30 minutes into the second session, but that proved to be the last wicket to fall. Mitchell and Phillips then joined forces to first see off the second session without further damage, adding 30 runs in 19 overs.

In the final session, the duo added 33 more runs in 24 overs before the final hour began and both teams decided to shake hands, ending the match in a draw.

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