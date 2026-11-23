Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has said that the entire Australia team knew about Sandpapergate, which happened in 2018. Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper on the ball during the third of four Tests of the series in Cape Town. At the time, Cricket Australia reprimanded skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner, and Bancroft in the matter. The issue blew open recently after Usman Khawaja, the former Aussie opener, released new details about the incident in his autobiography, Sabr. Khawaja claimed that everyone knew about the plan to tamper with the ball, sending Cricket Australia into chaos.

AB de Villiers speaks out on Sandpapergate

"I see everyone is sort of admitting that in Port Elizabeth that it also happened. I can very much tell you Durban was no different. Go look at the footage. Absolutely no doubt in my mind," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel. "Every single person knew about it, I have zero per cent doubt about it."

Talking about the release of the book, ABD backed Khawaja for telling his story, but questioned the timing and said: "Usman, nothing wrong with him releasing the book. The timing is obviously a bit weird given it's 2026 now."

Fallout from Sandpapergate 2.0

After the release of Khawaja's book, there have been different reactions from multiple players. Warner and Bancroft, who were involved directly, have backed Khawaja, and so has Chadd Sayers, a bowler in the Australia squad for the tour.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, however, have remained firm about not knowing anything about the plan to tamper with the ball.