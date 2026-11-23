Indian defence firm IG Defence announced on November 23 that it had successfully test-fired JWALA MK-1 at Pokhran in Rajasthan. Designed to intercept hostile drones at ranges of up to five kilometres, the indigenous system tackles a costly problem for air defenders: a relatively cheap attack drone can force them to expend a far more expensive missile.

IG Defence describes JWALA MK-1 as India’s first autonomous counter-drone micro-missile system. The company developed both the interceptor and GRID, the AI-powered software that brings together data from sensors, identifies and classifies potential drone threats, and coordinates the response. Five kilometres is the system’s stated operational range. The company did not specify the distance covered in the Pokhran test.

The Indian technology behind JWALA

For Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and CEO of IG Defence, developing the software in India is as important as manufacturing the missile itself.

“Our vision is to build indigenous defence systems where hardware and software are developed together, with autonomy and intelligence at their core. India must not simply manufacture weapons; we must build the intelligence, technology and integrated systems that power the future battlefield. That is the capability we are building at IG Defence.”

The economics matter as much as the technology. Each conventional interceptor fired at a drone also draws down a military’s stock of missiles. IG Defence sees a role for a smaller, domestically produced interceptor that can be manufactured in numbers. It has yet to announce a price per missile.

Wing Commander Anoop Sharma, associate vice president at IG Defence, put the challenge in these terms. “Countering low-cost drones with expensive conventional systems is a challenge that modern militaries can no longer overlook. India needs indigenous, reliable and cost-effective solutions that can address these threats at scale.”

A 200-acre missile complex planned in Andhra Pradesh