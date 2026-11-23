US President Donald Trump has defended his support for cryptocurrency, saying his efforts are aimed at strengthening America's economic competitiveness, as his $TRUMP meme coin continues to lose value. Speaking at a private dinner on Sunday for some of the token's biggest holders, Trump said the United States must take the lead in the cryptocurrency sector to avoid falling behind China. “I’m doing it for the United States ... If we don’t do it, China’s going to do it,” Trump told attendees at his golf club outside Washington.

The event marked the third gala hosted by Trump for major holders of his meme coin. The token, which once reached a peak of $75, has since plunged to a record low of below $1. During his approximately 40-minute speech, Trump predicted that Wall Street would increasingly embrace cryptocurrencies. He also urged Congress to pass legislation establishing federal regulations for digital assets. A previous attempt to advance the measure failed after Democrats raised objections over ethics exemptions involving Trump and his family.

This year's private dinner was considerably more subdued than the inaugural event held last year, according to attendees. The gathering attracted a smaller crowd, with significantly less money represented among participants.

Eligibility for Sunday's dinner was determined by participants' time-weighted holdings of $TRUMP tokens between September 30 and November 16. Organizers said 185 crypto wallets qualified for the dinner. However, the leaderboard published on the $TRUMP coin club website showed only 130 wallets when the competition ended on November 16.

The wallets listed on the leaderboard collectively held just $8.6 million worth of tokens, considerably lower than the $148 million recorded for the May 2025 dinner, which attracted 220 wealthy cryptocurrency investors. Participants at Sunday's gathering waited in the rain outside the Trump National club in Sterling, Virginia, before entering. Those attending described the atmosphere inside as relatively subdued. The scene contrasted sharply with the first gala, when contest winners arrived in luxury sports cars wearing tuxedos. Outside, protesters chanted and stomped as the presidential Marine One helicopter descended near the club.

Justin Sun, the China-born cryptocurrency billionaire who topped the leaderboard at the May 2025 event with $18.5 million worth of $TRUMP tokens, was notably absent from Sunday's gathering. Guests were served grilled filet mignon and pan-seared halibut while listening to speeches from personalities including Kevin O'Leary of the television show "Shark Tank" and former NBA player Tristan Thompson. According to the competition website, the top 29 participants were eligible for a VIP reception with Trump and a gift bag containing Trump-branded merchandise. The top four winners were also promised an 18-karat gold Trump-branded watch.

Morten Christensen, founder of cryptocurrency platform Airdrop Alert, said he secured a place among the top 29 participants with $41,000 in time-weighted $TRUMP holdings. He said he used a hedging strategy involving buying and selling the token through perpetual futures contracts to avoid losing money. However, Christensen said event staff refused to provide him with a VIP wristband. "I asked like five people from ​the staff" and was told to email ​customer support, he said on Sunday night. "Obviously, ⁠no one is going to reply right now," said Christensen, who added that he was kicked out of the event around 7 p.m. for “sharing with the press.” He subsequently waited outside in the rain for his sister, who remained inside the venue.

$TRUMP meme coin continues to tumble

More than half of the digital wallets publicly displayed on the leaderboard for Sunday's dinner are directly connected to cryptocurrency exchanges that prohibit US-based users, suggesting links to foreign nationals. The finding comes from an analysis of blockchain data prepared for Reuters by Public Citizen, a nonpartisan, nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. Meanwhile, the Trump family's other cryptocurrency-related investments and ventures have also dropped to record-low valuations.