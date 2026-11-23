Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 23) announced a Development Cooperation Package worth 24,000 crore Nepali rupees for Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development during his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi. The announcement came during Shah's first bilateral visit to India since assuming office in March 2026.

Addressing a joint press statement after delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, PM Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the devastating floods that hit Nepal in August and reiterated India's commitment to supporting its neighbouring country during challenging times. "We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the severe floods in Nepal in August. And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," PM Modi said.

Explaining the objectives of the package, he said the assistance would help affected families rebuild their lives, create new opportunities and improve Nepal's preparedness for future disasters. "Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened."

Welcoming Shah to India, Modi praised his leadership and highlighted the significance of the mandate he received from Nepal's electorate earlier this year. He also referred to Shah's address at the United Nations as the world's youngest Prime Minister. "After becoming the Prime Minister of Nepal, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Balendra Shah ji to India on his first bilateral visit. A few months ago, when he addressed the UN as the world's youngest Prime Minister, we saw a clear glimpse of his vision. And today, during our discussions over the past few hours, I have felt his clear vision and commitment for the future of Nepal and for India-Nepal relations," PM Modi said. "This year, the historic mandate given to him by the people of Nepal reflects the aspirations and hopes of Nepal's new generation," he added.

Emphasising the longstanding relationship between the two countries, Modi said India and Nepal share strong cultural and historical connections, built on mutual trust and cooperation. "India has always been a partner in the development journey of a strong and prosperous Nepal. In this spirit, today we have taken several important decisions to take our relations to new heights," PM Modi said. "Friends, the relationship between India and Nepal is not merely of neighborhood, but one of close kinship and unbreakable trust. Our joys are shared, and our challenges too. We are partners in each other's progress, and in difficult times, a support to each other as well."

India and Nepal sign eight MoUs across key sectors

During Shah's state visit, India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering areas such as space technology, police and security training, civil service capacity building, healthcare, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and agriculture.

In the space and communication sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication (MOIC) signed an agreement to establish a Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Network for the utilisation of the South Asia Satellite.

Cooperation in policing and forensic sciences was strengthened through two agreements. The first was signed between the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and the Crime Investigation Department of Nepal Police for academic and research collaboration. The second involved India's Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and Nepal's National Police Academy (NPA).

For strengthening institutional governance, India's National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, signed an MoU with Nepal Administrative Staff College under Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration. The agreement focuses on capacity-building training programmes for Nepalese civil servants.

In healthcare, the two countries signed an MoU between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Nepal's Ministry of Health and Food Safety to promote cooperation in health and medicine. A separate government-to-government agreement was signed to strengthen collaboration in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

The remaining agreements cover technical cooperation in sustainable urban development and collaboration in livestock and fisheries development.

Ayodhya-Janakpur train service launched, six major projects unveiled

The two Prime Ministers also jointly inaugurated and laid foundation stones for six major cross-border connectivity, energy and infrastructure projects during Shah's visit. Among the key announcements was the launch of the Sarayu-Kamala Express rail service connecting Ayodhya in India with Janakpur in Nepal. The service is expected to strengthen railway connectivity between the two neighbouring countries while further promoting their cultural and historical ties.

In another major connectivity initiative, the leaders inaugurated a new cross-border motorable bridge connecting Dharchula in India with Darchula in Nepal. They also laid the foundation stone for a new Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Banbasa. Additionally, the two leaders reviewed the progress of ongoing ICP construction at Bhairahawa, Sunauli and Dodhara Chandani.