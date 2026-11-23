India’s Ministry of Panchayati Raj has urged states and union territories to complete the SVAMITVA scheme in mission mode by March 31, 2027, as it seeks to formalise rural property ownership records and strengthen village-level planning. During a national review meeting in New Delhi, officials said drone surveys had been completed in 3.28 lakh villages, while 3.47 crore property cards had been prepared for 2.20 lakh villages under the programme, according to the official announcement.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Minister of State Prof S P Singh Baghel, along with senior officials from states, union territories and the Survey of India. Launched on April 24, 2020, the scheme uses drone technology and geographic information system (GIS) mapping to create legal property ownership records for households in rural inhabited areas.

The ministry said SVAMITVA is aimed at supporting financial inclusion, reducing land-related disputes and improving local governance through accurate property records. The initiative also allows rural residents to use property cards as collateral to access institutional credit. The adoption of geospatial technologies is part of India's wider digital transformation efforts, including initiatives focused on space-based development planning and digital public infrastructure.

Progress across rural property mapping

The ministry said SVAMITVA currently covers a target of 3.33 lakh villages. Drone surveys have been completed in 98% of these villages, while maps for 3.17 lakh villages have been prepared and handed over to states. Ground verification has been completed in 2.69 lakh villages, while maps have been displayed for objections and claims in 2.46 lakh villages. The government also highlighted the growing use of property cards to access formal lending.

A total of 16,614 loans worth ₹1,769.56 crore (approximately US$210 million) have been sanctioned across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh using SVAMITVA property cards. Officials said formal ownership records are helping rural residents reduce their reliance on informal borrowing while creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and livelihoods. The ministry also noted that property documentation is supporting women's economic participation and helping resolve long-standing land ownership disputes.

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States asked to prepare time-bound implementation plans

States have been asked to prepare detailed implementation plans to ensure complete coverage by March 2027. The ministry stressed the importance of leveraging high-resolution spatial data generated through the scheme for local development planning, including drainage networks, solar energy assessments and village infrastructure management.

The government said these datasets could strengthen Gram Panchayat Development Plans by supporting evidence-based decisions at the village level.

Officials also discussed speeding up ground verification and property card distribution, while sharing implementation practices followed by different states. The focus on geospatial mapping and data-driven planning is aligned with broader national efforts to improve digital governance and public service delivery. India has also expanded technology-driven collaboration in other areas, including international science and technology cooperation and multilingual digital services powered by artificial intelligence platforms.

Centre-state coordination remains crucial

The ministry said coordination between the Centre, states and technical agencies would remain critical to completing the scheme within the proposed timeline. Officials from participating states reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating pending drone surveys, ground verification and property card distribution.