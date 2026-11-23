Indonesian naval authorities have seized Comoros-flagged vessel, MV Star Lines travelling from China's Lianyungang Port to Bangladesh's Mongla Port allegedly carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, a powerful oxidising chemical used in rocket and missile propellants. Millions of unregistered SIM cards were also found. The vessel was intercepted in Indonesian waters off Belwan, North Sumatra on November 7 and the Indonesian navy disclosed the seizure on November 20 at a press briefing. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the shipping company, cargo owners or intended recipients of the chemicals.

According to a report in the Dhaka-based daily, The Business Standard (TBS), Indonesian naval personnel became suspicious after noticing unusual movements by the vessel. The vessel had 36 containers and at least 15 of them were used to transport 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate. Authorities also discovered 54 pallets containing millions of unregistered blank 4G LTE SIM cards.

Rear Admiral Deny Septian, commander of Naval Regional Command I of the Indonesian Navy, described the chemical as a strategic material used in rocket and missile propellants. He said that the seized quantity could potentially be used to manufacture up to 100 missiles.

He also said that discrepancies in the vessel's registration and shipping documents were also found. The ship's documents stated that its registration was valid until October 2027, its registration status was listed as suspended. Indonesia's SIB News Network stated that Indonesian authorities found the vessel's registration documentation to have expired on October 8, 2026. Reports indicate that Bangladesh lacks the infrastructure needed to produce rockets and missiles that use sodium perchlorate, raising questions as to why such a cargo was being transported to Bangladesh in the first place. The ship was found to have possible deficiencies involving its life-rafts, fire extinguishers and rescue boats.